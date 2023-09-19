IT'S ALIVE: Nile Rodgers & Chic "Good Times" (Glastonbury, 2017)

Happy birthday Nile Rodgers! The prolific songwriter, producer, and guitarist was born on this day in 1952 in New York City. He learned to play flute and clarinet as a child, and at 16, he picked his signature instrument, the guitar. He met bassist Bernard Edwards in 1970 and started the Big Apple Band, an early iteration of what would be their legendary group Chic.

In the late 70s, Chic became known for their jazz, soul, funk fusion sound and Rodgers’ famous chucking guitar style. Songs like “Le Freak” became staples of the disco craze. Despite the “ Disco Sucks” movement of 1979, their single “Good Times” hit number one that summer. This video finds Rodgers and Chic performing the hit at Glastonbury in 2017 with as much energy and funk as the 1970s.