Faouzia: "When I was growing up, there weren't any Arab-western pop stars"

In a new interview with Kyle Meredith, the multi-talented Moroccan-Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia takes us on a journey through her latest single, aptly christened "La La La."

Uptempo Vibes and Musical Influences

Faouzia opens up about her decision to explore a more uptempo sound with her latest music. She discusses her deliberate choice to keep her musical influences hidden, allowing her to cultivate a genuinely unique sound. As Faouzia recounts her musical journey, she reveals the absence of Arab-Western pop artists who served as role models during her formative years. This perspective informs her work and underscores the importance of carving her own path in the industry.

"I'm Blue" and the Debut Album

She then discusses her decision to cover Eiffel 65's iconic track "I'm Blue," unraveling the creative process behind reimagining this classic and how it fits into her evolving musical narrative.

Moreover, Faouzia sets the record straight about her discography, emphasizing that her 2022 release, "Citizen," was an EP, not her debut album. With her eagerly anticipated full-length album on the horizon, her fans can look forward to an even deeper dive into her musical world.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.