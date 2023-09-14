2nd Annual Stop the Stigma event October 10th!

Tue, Oct 10, 2023 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM EDT

Stop the Stigma - Storytelling and Resource Event with Tales from the Jukebox

Stop the Stigma is a community storytelling and musical event on World Mental Health Day - October 10 - produced by LPM and the Frazier History museum, in partnership with Tales from the Jukebox.

Almost everyone has that ONE SONG. It's the song you turn to when you need to feel lighter. Or maybe it's the song you listened to on repeat for a full year to get through the grief. Maybe it's the song you listen to when you need a cathartic cry, or to feel that warm glow of the sense-memory of where you were and who you were with when you first heard it... or both.

Hear three storytellers tell you all about their ONE SONG, then hear the songs performed by Louisville dream folk duo, Genevva.

Reserve your free tickets here!

food + drink available at 5:30pm, program begins at 6pm at

The Frazier Museum

Representatives from local mental health organizations will also be in attendance to provide resources for ways to start or continue your mental health journey - or walk with someone on their journey.