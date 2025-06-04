Today is WFPK All Request Mental Health Day!

In crisis? Call or text the National Suicide Prevention line at 9-8-8.

It's time for another All Request Mental Health Day, Wednesday, June 4th! Call 502-814-WFPK (9375) and let us know what you'd like to hear, then listen to an entire day of requests from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You can also email a request to wfpk@lpm.org, or, record your request as a voice memo on your phone. Send it to wfpk@lpm.org, and you might just hear it on the air!

Resources for you, family & friends:

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - Call or text 9-8-8

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline - Text LOU to 741741

Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

LGBTQ+ Affirming Counseling and Therapy

Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-589-5313

Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070

Mental Health Lou

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420