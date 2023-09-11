Bethany Cosentino on self discovery, icon status, & her 90s heroes

In a new interview with Kyle Meredith, Bethany Cosentino, the renowned singer of Best Coast, opens up about her highly-anticipated debut solo album, "Natural Disaster." The conversation offers a deep dive into her creative journey, the inspirations that fueled this solo endeavor, and the profound shift in her musical landscape.

Keeping Secrets and Embracing Change

Cosentino candidly shares her journey of keeping "Natural Disaster" under wraps for several years. The decision to embark on this solo project led her to put Best Coast on indefinite hiatus. This bold move allowed her to explore her newfound voice and musical direction, pivoting away from the relationship-focused lyrics she was known for. Instead, "Natural Disaster" serves as a compelling musical narrative of self-discovery and introspection.

A Tribute to '90s Legends

Cosentino also opens up about embracing the musical essence of '90s icons like Counting Crows, Sheryl Crow, REM, and Liz Phair, who served as her creative lodestars during the album's production. The result is a captivating sound that pays homage to the '90s while injecting her unique perspective.

Guidance from Music Luminaries

We also get heartwarming anecdotes about the invaluable support and guidance she received from fellow artists. Hayley Williams from Paramore and Shirley Manson from Garbage offered encouragement and advice that played a pivotal role in shaping her solo venture.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.