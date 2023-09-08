Today's ear X-tacy: The Cars "Just What I Needed"

Benjamin Orr, best known as the bassist, co-lead vocalist, and co-founder of the American new wave band The Cars, was born Benjamin Orzechowsk to immigrant parents September 8, 1947, in Lakewood, Ohio. Orr first met Cars co-founder Ric Ocasek in Cleveland in the 1960’s. After playing together in a few bands together, they eventually landed in Boston, where in 1976, they formed The Cars with Greg Hawkes, Elliot Easton, and David Robinson.

As a member of The Cars, Orr sang lead vocal on some of the band's best-known songs, including their first hit in the Top 40, "Just What I Needed", "Let's Go," and "Drive", their highest charting single in the US.

Ben died of pancreatic cancer October 3, 2000 at the age of 53. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Cars in 2018. Honoring his memory, we’re featuring “Just What I Needed” and “Drive” as today’s ear X-tacy tracks.