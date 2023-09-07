© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Pretenders "Kid"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Akron Ohio native Chrissie Hynde was born September 7, 1951. She’s a founding member and the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of the rock band Pretenders.

In honor of her 72nd birthday, we’re featuring “Kid," a song written by Hynde that appears on the Pretenders 1979 self-titled debut album. The song saw the band shifting away from punk to a more pop sound.

Speaking about the lyrics to to the song Hynde stated, "It's about a prostitute whose son finds out what she does for a living and this is her having a conversation with him. Not all songs are autobiographical."

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
