Today's ear X-tacy: Pretenders "Kid"

Akron Ohio native Chrissie Hynde was born September 7, 1951. She’s a founding member and the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of the rock band Pretenders.

In honor of her 72nd birthday, we’re featuring “Kid," a song written by Hynde that appears on the Pretenders 1979 self-titled debut album. The song saw the band shifting away from punk to a more pop sound.

Speaking about the lyrics to to the song Hynde stated, "It's about a prostitute whose son finds out what she does for a living and this is her having a conversation with him. Not all songs are autobiographical."