listen hear! Song of the Day: Duran Duran "Danse Macabre"

Duran Duran have announced their new album Danse Macabre with the release of the title track. The new project is a 13 song Halloween-inspired collection that includes three new songs including the title track, reimagined versions of some older Duran tunes and covers of songs by The Rolling Stones, The Specials, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Talking Heads, Billie Eilish and others.

The album finds the band reuniting with two of its former guitarists, founding member Andy Taylor, who is battling prostate cancer, and Warren Cuccurullo who plays on the title track..

Speaking about the title track, keyboardist Nick Rhodes says it “celebrates the joy and madness of Halloween.”

Commenting on how the project came together, Rhodes said, “The record metamorphosed through a pure, organic process, and not only was it made faster than anything since our debut album, it has also resulted in something none of us could have ever predicted. Emotion, mood, style and attitude have always been at the heart of Duran Duran’s DNA, we search for light in the darkness and darkness in the light, and I feel we have somehow managed to capture the essence of all of that in this project.”

Danse Macabre will be released October 27, via Tape Modern/BMG, just in time for Halloween! Listen to the title track below: