Emily Kinney found inspiration in Rilo Kiley, Counting Crows, & The Avett Brothers for Swimteam

Emily Kinney joins Kyle Meredith to offer insights into her latest album, "Swimteam." The multi-talented actress and musician shares how Tim Kasher of Cursive provided her with encouragement to continue pursuing music, underscoring the significance of mentorship and support in her career. She also discusses her musical rediscovery of bands like Rilo Kiley and Counting Crows, which played a role in shaping her sound.

The conversation takes a playful turn as Kinney explains the inspiration behind the song "Avett Brothers" and the humorous concept of a participation trophy in her track "B or C For Effort." She delves into the influence of her acting career on her songwriting, offering a fascinating perspective on how her roles, including those in shows like "The Walking Dead" and "Masters of Sex," have contributed to her creative process.

