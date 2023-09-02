© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Jimmy Buffett has died at 76

By Kyle Meredith
Published September 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT
Jimmy Buffett

Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett passed away the night of September 1st

Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett passed away last night at the age of 76, according to his official website.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many"

No cause of death was revealed.

The artist behind The Big 8, his eight chart topping standards that were featured in all of his live shows that included Margaritaville, Come Monday, Fins, Volcano, A Pirate Looks at Forty, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Why Don't We Get Drunk, & Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, last released an album in 2020's Life On the Flip Side. You can watch his interview behind that LP with Kyle Meredith below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
See stories by Kyle Meredith

