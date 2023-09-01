© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Blondie "In The Flesh"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published September 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

It was today in 1977 that new wave rockers Blondie signed their first big label contract with Chrysalis Records. The following month, the band re-released their self-titled debut, issued in 1976 on Private Stock Records, which had gone pretty much unnoticed.

The first single to be released on Chrysalis was “In The Flesh.” The song has a feel reminiscent of Phil Spector-produced pop from the early 60s, with prominent piano, female backing vocals.

In Australia, after the video for the song was played by mistake (instead of "X Offender") on the nationally broadcast music program Countdown, it became the first country in which Blondie achieved a hit single.

Speaking about that incident, Blondie’s Debbie Harry commented, “Our success in Australia was one big mistake.”

John Timmons
John Timmons
