Ellie Kemper on Cranky Characters, Running to Salt ‘n Pepa, and Singing Along with Lady Gaga

Ellie Kemper joins Kyle Meredith to offer insights into her latest movie, "Happiness For Beginners," now available on Netflix. The film follows her character's journey as a newly divorced woman who embarks on a backcountry survival course along the Appalachian Trail with a quirky group of strangers. Known for her roles in "The Office" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Kemper delves into the unique experience of portraying a character who is bottled up and angry, a departure from her usual on-screen personas.

Kemper shares her observations on the camaraderie among the cast and how her background as a runner proved advantageous in a hiking-centric movie. She recalls singing Bob Schneider's "40 Dogs (Romeo & Juliet)" in the film, revealing her connection to the song and her passion for music. Kemper's enthusiasm shines as she discusses her musical preferences, including the tunes that accompany her car rides and running sessions.

The conversation expands to Kemper's post-"Kimmy Schmidt" plans, her recent Broadway experience, and her engagement with a podcast that has captured her attention. As the discussion unfolds, listeners gain a glimpse into Kemper's diverse artistic endeavors and the range of roles that intrigue her beyond her iconic TV roles.

