© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Ellie Kemper on Cranky Characters, Running to Salt ‘n Pepa, and Singing Along with Lady Gaga

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published August 31, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT

From 'Kimmy Schmidt' to 'Happiness': Ellie Kemper Discusses 'Happiness For Beginners' and Beyond

Ellie Kemper joins Kyle Meredith to offer insights into her latest movie, "Happiness For Beginners," now available on Netflix. The film follows her character's journey as a newly divorced woman who embarks on a backcountry survival course along the Appalachian Trail with a quirky group of strangers. Known for her roles in "The Office" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Kemper delves into the unique experience of portraying a character who is bottled up and angry, a departure from her usual on-screen personas.

Kemper shares her observations on the camaraderie among the cast and how her background as a runner proved advantageous in a hiking-centric movie. She recalls singing Bob Schneider's "40 Dogs (Romeo & Juliet)" in the film, revealing her connection to the song and her passion for music. Kemper's enthusiasm shines as she discusses her musical preferences, including the tunes that accompany her car rides and running sessions.

The conversation expands to Kemper's post-"Kimmy Schmidt" plans, her recent Broadway experience, and her engagement with a podcast that has captured her attention. As the discussion unfolds, listeners gain a glimpse into Kemper's diverse artistic endeavors and the range of roles that intrigue her beyond her iconic TV roles.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.