SoundTRAX: "The Full Monty"

26 years ago today The Full Monty premiered in the U.K.— which meant soon people all over the world would learn what that title meant.

I still love the movie. It's very working-class British, with plenty of heart and humor, but not as glossy as what Hollywood would've churned out with the same material.

Six guys lose their jobs in Sheffield, England, and struggle to find other work. One of them, Gaz— played by the always brilliant Robert Carlyle— notices how much the women in town enjoyed a recent Chippendales show at a local club. He figures he and the lads could make money the same way, especially if they take it all off— the "full monty," as it were.

The guys fight their fears and various personal issues, banding together for a common cause in a way that is both sweet and hilarious.

The film's music, as you might imagine, includes several tunes that might inspire one to shake their groove thing, like Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff" and "You Sexy Thing" by Hot Chocolate, plus there are feel-good songs from the likes of Irene Cara, Wilson Pickett, and Sister Sledge.

Composer Anne Dudley contributed only a few tracks to the compilation, but it was enough to for her to win the Oscar for "Best Score."

It was also her decision to have the perfect Randy Newman cover performed by a guy who knows a thing or two about sex appeal— and about the removal of clothing. Except the garments are always flying in his direction.

From The Full Monty, it's Tom Jones with "You Can Leave Your Hat On."