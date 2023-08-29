IT'S ALIVE: Meshell Ndegeocello "Towers" (2023)
Happy Birthday to Meshell Ndegeocello! The American singer-songwriter and bassist was born Michelle Lynn Johnson in Berlin, Germany to a US Army Sergeant Major/saxophonist father and healthcare worker mother. They raised her in Washington, D.C. where she would later gain musical experience in the city’s “go-go” circuit during the late 1980s. She was one of the first artists signed to the Madonna-co-founded label Maverick Records, where she would release her debut album Plantation Lullabies.
The critically acclaimed artist has released a total of 13 studio albums, and earned 11 Grammy nominations, with one win. Her early work is often attributed to the beginnings of the neo-soul movement. She most recently released her first album with prestigious jazz label Blue Note Records, The Omnichord Real Book. This video captures a studio performance of the album’s “Towers” featuring vibraphonist Joel Ross.