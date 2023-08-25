© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

IT'S ALIVE: Lauryn Hill "To Zion" (Grammy Awards, 1998)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published August 25, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Lauryn Hill released her solo debut and magnum opus The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25 years ago today. It remains her only studio album to date, but is still regarded as one of the most important and influential hip-hop albums ever released. Hill was already a two-time Grammy winner as part of The Fugees with their iconic album The Score, but made Grammy history in 1998. She was the first woman to win 5 or more awards in one night, and released the first hip-hop album to win Album of the Year.

At the awards ceremony, Hill performed the single “To Zion” accompanied by Carlos Santana on the guitar, who is also featured on the album. Dressed in all white, a 23-year-old Lauryn Hill gave an unforgettable performance and cemented her reputation in music history. Watch the legendary performance here.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.