IT'S ALIVE: Lauryn Hill "To Zion" (Grammy Awards, 1998)

Lauryn Hill released her solo debut and magnum opus The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25 years ago today. It remains her only studio album to date, but is still regarded as one of the most important and influential hip-hop albums ever released. Hill was already a two-time Grammy winner as part of The Fugees with their iconic album The Score, but made Grammy history in 1998. She was the first woman to win 5 or more awards in one night, and released the first hip-hop album to win Album of the Year.

At the awards ceremony, Hill performed the single “To Zion” accompanied by Carlos Santana on the guitar, who is also featured on the album. Dressed in all white, a 23-year-old Lauryn Hill gave an unforgettable performance and cemented her reputation in music history. Watch the legendary performance here.