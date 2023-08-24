Today's ear X-tacy: Prince "I Wanna Be Your Lover"

The classic Prince song "I Wanna Be Your Lover" was released on August 24, 1979, as the lead single from his second album, Prince. The song was his first major hit single in the US. It was the first Prince song to get a video, and shows him performing the song with a variety of different instruments.

It was later revealed that the song was inspired by a crush Prince had at the time on pianist and singer Patrice Rushen who did some work programming synthesizers on Prince's debut album For You.