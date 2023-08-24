© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Prince "I Wanna Be Your Lover"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 24, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

The classic Prince song "I Wanna Be Your Lover" was released on August 24, 1979, as the lead single from his second album, Prince. The song was his first major hit single in the US. It was the first Prince song to get a video, and shows him performing the song with a variety of different instruments.

It was later revealed that the song was inspired by a crush Prince had at the time on pianist and singer Patrice Rushen who did some work programming synthesizers on Prince's debut album For You.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.