Bruno Major: "I believe A.I. is more important than fire or the wheel"

Bruno Major joins Kyle Meredith to dive into his latest album, "Columbo." The singer-songwriter discusses how he wears his influences from artists like Billy Joel, Leonard Cohen, and Randy Newman on his sleeve, drawing inspiration from their styles. Major also shares how renowned musicians like Queen's Brian May and Pink Floyd's David Gilmour have influenced his musical journey.

The conversation then turns to the impact of the pandemic on Major's career momentum, with him expressing the feeling of being robbed during that period. He opens up about the challenges he faced during the writing process, grappling with feelings of paranoia and depression. Major also touches on the significance of artificial intelligence (A.I.), highlighting its importance and drawing parallels to groundbreaking discoveries like fire and the wheel. Additionally, he explores how his classical background influences his album, "Columbo."

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.