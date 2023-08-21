Today's ear X-tacy: The Cure "Lovesong"

The Cure's lead singer Robert Smith wrote ”Lovesong” as a wedding present for his fiancée, Mary Poole, shortly before they got married in 1988. They met at school when he was 14 and he has been devoted to her ever since. He wanted her to know that no matter how much he had to travel and perform, he would always love her.

Speaking about the simplicity and unusually upbeat nature of the song compared to the other tracks on Disintegration, Robert Smith stated, "It's an open show of emotion. It's not trying to be clever. It's taken me ten years to reach the point where I feel comfortable singing a very straightforward love song.”

The song was released as the third single from their eighth studio album, Disintegration, on August 21, 1989. The song saw considerable success in the United States, where it reached the number-two position in October 1989 and became the band's only top-10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

