listen hear! Song of the Day: Death Cab For Cutie "An Arrow In The Wall"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Death Cab for Cutie shared their new single “An Arrow In The Wall” last week. It’s their first new music since their Asphalt Meadows album was released last August.

DCFC vocalist Ben Gibbard shared, “‘An Arrow In the Wall’ is about the warning signs all around us in the 21st century that society-at-large is in decay. The arrow lodged in the wall might have missed this time, but it would be naive to assume the next one won’t also.”

The new track is accompanied by a CHVRCHES remix. Gibbard added, “We have been good friends with CHVRCHES since touring together in 2019. They took our maudlin little dance track and turned it into a major key club banger.”

Listen to both versions below:

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
