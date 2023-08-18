© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Jamila Woods "Boomerang"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 18, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Elizabeth De La Piedra

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Chicago musician and poet Jamila Woods has shared the video for her new track “Boomerang.” This is the follow-up to the lead single, “Tiny Garden.” Both songs will appear on Woods’ forthcoming studio album, Water Made Us, out on October 13.

In a statement about “Boomerang,” Woods said the song is “about that kind of relationship that keeps popping back up throughout your life, that magnetic attachment you have to someone and the excitement and anxiety that comes with wondering ‘will we or won't we?’"

She added, “I co-wrote this song with Nao, GRADES, and George Moore on a sweet London day last year. It was amazing to work with Nao and meet her longtime collaborators and feel the synergy that they have together.”

The new track comes with a clever video that was shot in reverse by Vincent Martell and Jordan Phelps.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

