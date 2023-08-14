Today's ear X-tacy: The Police "Can't Stand Losing You"

It was the follow-up single to “Roxanne” and their first record to make the charts. “Can’t Stand Losing You” by The Police was released today in 1978. It was the second single to be released form their debut album Outlandos d'Amour.

This was the first Police song to chart in the UK. It hit #42 when it was released in 1978. A year later, after The Police became widely known, it was re-released and went to #2. It was not released as a single in the US.

The song dealing with suicide was written by singer and bassist Sting. The single was banned by the BBC because of the controversial cover, not the subject matter. As Sting described: "The reason they [the BBC] had a problem with "Can't Stand Losing You" was because the photo on the cover of the single had Stewart standing on a block of ice with a noose around his neck, waiting for the ice to melt."