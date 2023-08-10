© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Semisonic "The Rope"

John Timmons
Published August 10, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

With the release of the new single “The Rope,” 90’s indie rockers Semisonic have announced, Little Bit of Sun, their first album new in over two decades. The trio recorded the new project in their hometown of Minneapolis, and features contributions from My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James and Jason Isbell. The new record will be out November 3 via Pleasuresonic Recordings

“My approach as an artist has always been to write from where I am now,” says frontman and songwriter Dan Wilson. “It’s been two decades since Semisonic made a full record together, so it was interesting to write from the perspective of returning to the band and finding it inspiring but very different. I couldn’t help but think about the early days, about the formative influences that shaped and inspired us, but a lot of the songs are about the present moment in my life.”

Commenting on “The Rope,” Wilson says, “I knew it was good, but I wasn’t so sure ‘The Rope’ was a Semisonic song – until we ran through it in rehearsal and it roared from beginning to end like a freight train passing by. The lyrics are like an ode to Los Angeles disguised as a breakup-with-regrets song – a lot of songwriters would love to break up with LA so it makes sense to me.”

“The Rope” follows two previously released singles, “Little Bit of Sun” and “Grow Your Own,” both of which will appear on Little Bit of Sun. You can watch the video below.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
