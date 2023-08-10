IT'S ALIVE: Lauryn Hill "Doo Wop (That Thing)" (Austin, TX, 2016)

Lauryn Hill released “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, the lead single from her debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, 25 years ago today. The song reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart, a first for a song written, produced, and recorded by a single woman since Debbie Gibson's "Lost in Your Eyes" in 1989. The song won Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in 1999. Rolling Stone even named the song the best single of the year.

Hill has yet to release another solo studio album, but still remains one of the most influential and respected figures in hip-hop and R&B music. This clip finds her in 2016 during a performance on Austin City Limits. "Doo Wop (That Thing)" is brought to blazing new heights with her mind-blowing band and flawless backup singers.