The Band's Robbie Robertson dead at 80

Robbie Robertson, leader of The Band, has died at the age of 80 after a long illness.

A statement from his manager, Jared Levine, was made available:

“Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny. He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina. Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support the building of their new cultural center.”

Listen to Kyle Meredith's interview with Robbie above and a classic from the band below.