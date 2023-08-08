© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: U2 "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Today in 1987, U2 topped the US singles chart with "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." It was their second US #1 single from their Joshua Tree album. The song received two nominations for the Grammy Awards in 1988, for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Bono called the song "an anthem of doubt more than faith." The Edge came up with the title and melody, and Bono wrote lyrics around it, influenced by gospel music. Bono wanted The Joshua Tree to explore various forms of American music they had encountered while touring the US.

The video was filmed by Barry Devlin on the streets of Las Vegas in April 1987 after the band’s first show in the city.

U2 guitarist The Edge (Dave Evans) celebrates his 62nd birthday today. In his honor we’re featuring “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” as today’s ear X-tacy.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
