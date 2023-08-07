SoundTRAX: "Risky Business"

The movie Risky Business turned 40 over the weekend, starring brief Louisvillian Tom Cruise in his breakthrough role.

A wealthy, hormonal teenager whose parents are out of town gets mixed up with sex workers, absurdly valuable glass eggs, and submerged Porsches.

You know, that old story.

It made Cruise a star and the film grossed over $63 million when it was released in 1983.

The soundtrack is unusual in that it's technically a Tangerine Dream album that happens to have songs from other artists on it, like Muddy Waters, Prince, Phil Collins, and Journey. The German electronic band did the score and occupies half the compilation.

But it wasn't Tangerine Dream that made Tom Cruise want to bust a move in his tighty-whities!

It was a song written by George Jackson and Thomas E. Jones III, that members of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section passed on to a certain Detroit rocker., who altered the lyrics slightly.

So in honor of the 40th anniversary of Risky Business, today's SoundTRAX selection is "Old Time Rock and Roll" by Bob Seger.