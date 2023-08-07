© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

SoundTRAX: "Risky Business"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published August 7, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT
Tom Cruise lowers his sunglasses while a woman lounges on a car.
Virgin Records
/
Warner Bros.

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

The movie Risky Business turned 40 over the weekend, starring brief Louisvillian Tom Cruise in his breakthrough role.

A wealthy, hormonal teenager whose parents are out of town gets mixed up with sex workers, absurdly valuable glass eggs, and submerged Porsches.

You know, that old story.

It made Cruise a star and the film grossed over $63 million when it was released in 1983.

The soundtrack is unusual in that it's technically a Tangerine Dream album that happens to have songs from other artists on it, like Muddy Waters, Prince, Phil Collins, and Journey. The German electronic band did the score and occupies half the compilation.

But it wasn't Tangerine Dream that made Tom Cruise want to bust a move in his tighty-whities!

It was a song written by George Jackson and Thomas E. Jones III, that members of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section passed on to a certain Detroit rocker., who altered the lyrics slightly.

So in honor of the 40th anniversary of Risky Business, today's SoundTRAX selection is "Old Time Rock and Roll" by Bob Seger.

Tags
Music WFPKSoundTRAXArts and Culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.