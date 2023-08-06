Resilience and Rock n Roll: Lucinda Williams unveils 'Stories From A Rock n Roll Heart

In an intimate conversation, celebrated singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams joins Kyle Meredith to share the heart and soul behind her latest album, "Stories From A Rock n Roll Heart." The album is a testament to resilience, as it was born from her experiences of surviving a tornado, enduring the challenges of a pandemic, and overcoming a personal stroke.

Throughout the interview, Williams delves into her musical journey, revealing the profound impact that Bob Dylan's classic "Highway 61 Revisited" had on her, igniting her passion for music. She also pays tribute to the late Tom Petty, a significant influence on her life and career, whose spirit continues to inspire her artistry.

"Stories From A Rock n Roll Heart" boasts a lineup of notable guests, and Williams excitedly shares her collaborations with luminaries like Bruce Springsteen and Angel Olsen. The album also features a song inspired by the beloved movie "The Outsiders," adding an extra layer of depth and nostalgia to the collection.

With her signature authenticity and soulful reflections, Lucinda Williams' interview with Kyle Meredith offers a poignant glimpse into the creative journey of one of rock's most revered artists.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.