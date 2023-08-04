© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: The Replacements "Left Of The Dial" (Ed Stasium Mix)

John Timmons
Published August 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT
The Replacements
/
Rhino Records

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Over the years, fans, critics and even the band have derided the sonic mix of The Replacements major label debut album, "Tim." The recording was engineered by the late Tommy Erdelyi, better known as Tommy Ramone.

In 2022, engineer Ed Stasium, who had worked previously with the Ramones, was enlisted to produce a new mix of the album from the original multi-track tapes for a deluxe reissue. Spending several months working with the tapes, Stasium created a fuller, more deeply detailed version of the record, which finally captures the band’s raw power.

Listen to the first preview from the album, "Left Of The Dial":

Stasium commented, "I really loved working on this project. It's a great record, and now you can hear even better what's great about it. But the best thing for me was that, in a funny and really beautiful way, I got to work with my dear friend Tommy Erdelyi once again."

The new reissue box set ‘Tim: Let It Bleed Edition,’ will also feature a live album recorded at the Cabaret Metro in Chicago in 1986, and 50 previously unheard tracks, including material unearthed from shelved recording sessions that the band had with Big Star's Alex Chilton in 1985. A hardcover book featuring photos from that era in the band's history rounds out the set.

‘Tim: Let It Bleed Edition’ will be available Sept. 22 via Rhino Records.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
