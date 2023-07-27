© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Mitski "Bug Like an Angel"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 27, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Ebru Yildiz
/
Dead Oceans

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Mitski announced news of a new record earlier this week via a posted voice memo, but shared no details. Today she made it official, her upcoming album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, will be available September 15 via Dead Oceans. She has shared the lead single, “Bug Like an Angel,” with the accompanying video directed by Noel Paul, with Mitski appearing as a choir member.

In a statement, Mitski called The Land as “my most American album,” focusing on the theme of love: “The best thing I ever did in my life was to love people. I wish I could leave behind all the love I have, after I die, so that I can shine all this goodness, all this good love that I’ve created onto other people.”

She added, “There are a lot of things about working in the music industry, and about being in the public eye, that feels like it goes against my nature. I think you all might have seen me struggle with it, from time to time! But I am also in a miraculously lucky position, to be able to make music with resources and time, and to have an audience like you who give me the opportunity to perform.”

“Ultimately, I recognized that I really want to keep making music, and I’m willing to take the difficult stuff with the wonderful stuff—like any job, or relationship, or worthwhile thing in life. So I renegotiated my contract with my label, and decided to keep making records. Thank you so much for your patience and support while I found my way here. I love you!”

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
