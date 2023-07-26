listen hear! Song of the Day: Dan Auerbach "Every Chance I Get (I Want You in the Flesh)"

The Black Keys vocalist/guitarist Dan Auerbach has released his new blues-rock solo track, “Every Chance I Get (I Want You in the Flesh)” from the forthcoming blues anthology, Tell Everybody!: 21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound, spotlighting the modern blues scene. Set for release August 11th via his label Easy Eye Sound, it features blues legends like R.L. Boyce and Jimmy “Duck” Holmes as well as younger talents like Detroit duo Moonrisers and Korean-American Kentucky native Nat Myers.

His new track draws inspiration from Chicago bluesman Floyd Jones’ 1953 number, “Dark Road” and Tommy Johnson’s Mississippi Delta song, “Big Road Blues.” Both numbers were a heavy influence on Canned Heat’s 1967 classic, "On the Road Again," which Auerbach referred to via a press release, saying, "I loved that song as a kid."

Check out the accompanying video, directed and animated by Robert ‘Roboshobo’ Schober, below.