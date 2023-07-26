© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Dan Auerbach "Every Chance I Get (I Want You in the Flesh)"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 26, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Larry Niehues
/
Easy Eye Sound

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

The Black Keys vocalist/guitarist Dan Auerbach has released his new blues-rock solo track, “Every Chance I Get (I Want You in the Flesh)” from the forthcoming blues anthology, Tell Everybody!: 21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound, spotlighting the modern blues scene. Set for release August 11th via his label Easy Eye Sound, it features blues legends like R.L. Boyce and Jimmy “Duck” Holmes as well as younger talents like Detroit duo Moonrisers and Korean-American Kentucky native Nat Myers.

His new track draws inspiration from Chicago bluesman Floyd Jones’ 1953 number, “Dark Road” and Tommy Johnson’s Mississippi Delta song, “Big Road Blues.” Both numbers were a heavy influence on Canned Heat’s 1967 classic, "On the Road Again," which Auerbach referred to via a press release, saying, "I loved that song as a kid."

Check out the accompanying video, directed and animated by Robert ‘Roboshobo’ Schober, below.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.