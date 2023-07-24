Kara Jackson: "I really admire artists who challenge listeners"

In a new conversation, Kara Jackson sits down with Kyle Meredith to unveil the heart and soul of her debut album, Why Does the Earth Give Us People To Love. The former National Youth Poet Laureate takes us on a poignant journey through her evolution as a musician, delving into the emotional depths of her songwriting process and the healing power of music in processing grief.

Jackson candidly discusses the contrasting perspectives of self-perception versus how others view her, offering a glimpse into the complexities of identity and artistry. Raised on a foundation of jazz and influenced by the legendary Joni Mitchell, she opens up about her admiration for contemporary artists like Joanna Newsom and Fiona Apple, whose influence subtly weaves through her work.

Throughout the interview, Kara Jackson's passion for music and poetry shines through, providing an intimate look at the heart and artistry behind her debut album. For fans of deeply introspective and emotionally resonant music, Why Does the Earth Give Us People To Love promises to be a remarkable journey through the soulful musings of a gifted artist on the rise.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.