Today's ear X-tacy: Joy Division "Isolation"

John Timmons
Published July 18, 2023
Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

July 18th, 1980, Joy Division released their second and final album, Closer, two months after the suicide of the band's lead singer and lyricist Ian Curtis.

The album has been highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike, and often cited as Joy Division's finest work, even called "the crown jewel of post-punk."

From this classic album we’re featuring the track “Isolation” as today’s ear X-tacy.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
