SoundTRAX: "Trainspotting"

Tomorrow will mark the 27th anniversary of the film Trainspotting.

Considered by many critics to be one of the best films of the nineties, it follows the story of a bunch of heroin addicts in an economically depressed area of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Danny Boyle directs an amazing cast, including Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner, Kevin McKidd, and Robert Carlyle.

I can't say it's an easy film to watch, but the music just might carry you through.

Remember, this movie was released in 1996, when "Britpop" ruled the day with bands like Oasis, Blur, Pulp, and Suede, and their influence is very much present on the soundtrack— or should I say soundtracks, as two ended up being released.

In addition to contributions from Iggy Pop and Lou Reed, the collection also features Pulp, Blur (frontman Damon Albarn also gets a tune), Primal Scream, Elastica, Sleeper, and more.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm actually not going for one of the aforementioned bands, but an electronic band director Boyle discovered by chance when record shopping.

Boyle calls the tune "the heartbeat" of the film, portraying its "euphoric highs following intense lows."

From Trainspotting, it's the Welsh duo Underworld with "Born Slippy (NUXX)"