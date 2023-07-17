Bob's Burger's John Roberts: “The 80s were a freer time.”

John Roberts connects with Kyle Meredith in an interview to discuss his latest single, "Danger," as well as his acclaimed role as Linda Belcher on the beloved animated series Bob's Burgers. The multifaceted actor and musician shares his deep appreciation for 80s music, highlighting its significant influence on his work. Roberts elaborates on his experience driving Knight Rider's Kit in the music video for "Danger" and the memorable collaboration with Margaret Cho, who adds her unique flair to the scene.

During the conversation, Roberts delves into his friendship with iconic musician Debbie Harry of Blondie, revealing the profound impact she has had on his artistic journey. He also addresses the effects of the writer's strike on Bob's Burgers and highlights the inspiring nature of his character Linda Belcher, who has become a source of empowerment for women, mothers, and LGBTQ individuals.

John Roberts' creative versatility shines through in both his music and acting career. His ability to channel the spirit of 80s music while infusing his own unique style is evident in his latest single. Through his portrayal of Linda Belcher, Roberts has helped create a character that resonates with audiences from diverse backgrounds, becoming an inspiration and source of representation for many.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.