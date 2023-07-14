© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Joan Osborne "Great American Cities"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 14, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Joan Osborne
/
All Eyes Media

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Anchorage, Kentucky native and longtime WFPK favorite Joan Osborne has just announced her forthcoming album, Nobody Owns You. The first preview is the new single, “Great American Cities,” a rebuttal of right wing TV pundits disparaging America’s urban centers. Osborne shares, “I go to these cities all the time, and while they have issues like anywhere, they are full of life and energy and creativity and joy. This song came from my desire to celebrate America’s big cities and challenge the disinformation that’s being put out about them.”

About the new album, Osborne shared, “This is the most personal record I’ve ever made. These songs come from my feelings about people in my family, about people who I care about, and just what to do with this time that we have on the earth. They come from a raw emotional place. And I’m asking myself that question: ‘What am I here for?'”

Nobody Owns You will be released September 8th on Womanly Hips Records.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.