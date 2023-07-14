listen hear! Song of the Day: Joan Osborne "Great American Cities"

Anchorage, Kentucky native and longtime WFPK favorite Joan Osborne has just announced her forthcoming album, Nobody Owns You. The first preview is the new single, “Great American Cities,” a rebuttal of right wing TV pundits disparaging America’s urban centers. Osborne shares, “I go to these cities all the time, and while they have issues like anywhere, they are full of life and energy and creativity and joy. This song came from my desire to celebrate America’s big cities and challenge the disinformation that’s being put out about them.”

About the new album, Osborne shared, “This is the most personal record I’ve ever made. These songs come from my feelings about people in my family, about people who I care about, and just what to do with this time that we have on the earth. They come from a raw emotional place. And I’m asking myself that question: ‘What am I here for?'”

Nobody Owns You will be released September 8th on Womanly Hips Records.