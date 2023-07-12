© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Blondie "Dreaming"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

"Dreaming" is one of our favorite songs by American new wave band Blondie. Released in 1979, the song was the opening track and lead single from their fourth album Eat to the Beat. Written by guitarist Chris Stein and singer Debbie Harry, Stein stated that the song partially inspired by ABBA's "Dancing Queen." The track also features an over-the top drum performance by Clem Burke, who did not expect the final recording to feature his busy drum track. We’re glad it did! It's a classic and it’s today’s ear X-tacy.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.