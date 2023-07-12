Today's ear X-tacy: Blondie "Dreaming"

"Dreaming" is one of our favorite songs by American new wave band Blondie. Released in 1979, the song was the opening track and lead single from their fourth album Eat to the Beat. Written by guitarist Chris Stein and singer Debbie Harry, Stein stated that the song partially inspired by ABBA's "Dancing Queen." The track also features an over-the top drum performance by Clem Burke, who did not expect the final recording to feature his busy drum track. We’re glad it did! It's a classic and it’s today’s ear X-tacy.

