Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Peter Murphy "Cuts You Up"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

There’s no mistaking his dramatic baritone voice. Peter Murphy, vocalist for the 80's post-punk Goth band Bauhaus, was born July 11, 1957. The band was best known for their most popular song, "Bela Lugosi's Dead."

Following his departure from the band, Murphy formed Dali's Car with Japan's bassist Mick Karn. Embarking on a solo career, he achieved commercial success in 1990 with his single "Cuts You Up", which went in the top 60 of the US Billboard Hot 100.

He has often been called the "Godfather of Goth." In honor of his 66th birthday, we’re featuring “Cuts You Up” as today’s ear X-tacy.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

