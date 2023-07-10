Today's ear X-tacy: Pet Shop Boys "West End Girls"

Neil Tennant, lead vocalist, keyboardist, and co-founder of the synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys, was born July 10, 1954. He formed the band with Chris Lowe in 1981.

“West End Girls” was the breakout hit for Pet Shop Boys. The original version of the song was released in 1983, but re-recorded for their debut studio album, Please. In October 1985, the new version was released as a single, reaching number one in the UK and the US in 1986.

In honor of Neil’s 69th birthday, we’re featuring “West End Girls” as today’s ear X-tacy!

