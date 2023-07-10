© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Inhaler on nostalgia, special hats, and the leftover songs from Cuts & Bruises

Published July 10, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT
Published July 10, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT

The Irish band details their sophomore LP and how the songwriting tricks of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, and The Beatles have helped

Inhaler sat down to talk with Kyle Meredith about their sophomore album, Cuts & Bruises, and the nostalgia that runs through its lyrics. Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson, & Ryan McMahon discuss the songwriting tricks of Bob Dylan and The Beatles, giving a nod to David Bowie’s “Fashion,” and what could happen with the leftover songs from the session. The Irish band also gives us the backstory on their fans making special hats for each gig and how audience’s enjoy the imperfections in music.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
