Inhaler on nostalgia, special hats, and the leftover songs from Cuts & Bruises

Inhaler sat down to talk with Kyle Meredith about their sophomore album, Cuts & Bruises, and the nostalgia that runs through its lyrics. Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson, & Ryan McMahon discuss the songwriting tricks of Bob Dylan and The Beatles, giving a nod to David Bowie’s “Fashion,” and what could happen with the leftover songs from the session. The Irish band also gives us the backstory on their fans making special hats for each gig and how audience’s enjoy the imperfections in music.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.