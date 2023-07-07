© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Vintage Cocktail Hour "Summertime" Playlist 7-7-23

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT
Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
Verve Records
/
Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

First Friday of every month is a Vintage Cocktail Hour for The Friday Ride Home. Today, it's a Summery mix, shaken, not stirred with songs about Summer. No sun screen needed. Maybe a straw and fruity garnish would pair well with the mix. Or maybe you might enjoy a cocktail I created called The Dandy Andy. See below! Cheers and enjoy!

The Dandy Andy was created during the television updates by Governor during the pandemic lockdown of 2020. It has now become one of my favorite summer drinks!
Recipe:
1 1/2 oz of your favorite Kentucky Bourbon
1 oz of your favorite orange liqueur (I like Grand Marnier)
Bourbon Barrel Foods Smoked Sugar for the rim of the glass
Orange slice for garnish
Sprig of Mint (optional)

Shake and serve over ice.

The Dandy Andy Summer Cocktail
Laura Shine
/
WFPK
The Dandy Andy Summer Cocktail

Music WFPKArts and Culture
