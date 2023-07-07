Vintage Cocktail Hour "Summertime" Playlist 7-7-23

First Friday of every month is a Vintage Cocktail Hour for The Friday Ride Home. Today, it's a Summery mix, shaken, not stirred with songs about Summer. No sun screen needed. Maybe a straw and fruity garnish would pair well with the mix. Or maybe you might enjoy a cocktail I created called The Dandy Andy. See below! Cheers and enjoy!

The Dandy Andy was created during the television updates by Governor during the pandemic lockdown of 2020. It has now become one of my favorite summer drinks!

Recipe:

1 1/2 oz of your favorite Kentucky Bourbon

1 oz of your favorite orange liqueur (I like Grand Marnier)

Bourbon Barrel Foods Smoked Sugar for the rim of the glass

Orange slice for garnish

Sprig of Mint (optional)

Shake and serve over ice.