Today's ear X-tacy: David Bowie "DJ"

“DJ” by David Bowie was released as a single in the UK on June 29, 1979. This was the second single released from the Lodger album, following "Boys Keep Swinging." It wasn't released as a single in America but got some attention two years later when MTV launched.

Bowie described the song in a 1979 radio interview: "This is somewhat cynical but it's my natural response to disco. The DJ is the one who is having ulcers now, not the executives, because if you do the unthinkable thing of putting a record on in a disco not in time, that's it. If you have thirty seconds' silence, your whole career is over."

