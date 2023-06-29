© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: David Bowie "DJ"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

“DJ” by David Bowie was released as a single in the UK on June 29, 1979. This was the second single released from the Lodger album, following "Boys Keep Swinging." It wasn't released as a single in America but got some attention two years later when MTV launched.

Bowie described the song in a 1979 radio interview: "This is somewhat cynical but it's my natural response to disco. The DJ is the one who is having ulcers now, not the executives, because if you do the unthinkable thing of putting a record on in a disco not in time, that's it. If you have thirty seconds' silence, your whole career is over."

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

