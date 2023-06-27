listen hear! Song of the Day: Beck & Phoenix "Odyssey"
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.
Indie rock heavyweight Beck collaborated with French electro-pop band Phoenix for the new song, “Odyssey.” The synthesizer-driven pop tune was written, produced, and performed by Beck and Phoenix—with shared vocals from Beck and Phoenix’s Thomas Mars. The song arrives just in time to preview their highly-anticipated ‘Summer Odyssey’ co-headlining tour. The 5 week North American tour begins August 1 in Seattle, Washington.