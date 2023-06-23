IT'S ALIVE: Jefferson Airplane "White Rabbit" (Woodstock, 1969)

Jefferson Airplane released their famous single “White Rabbit” on this day in 1967. The song was written and performed by Grace Slick, originally when she was with the band The Great Society. When she joined Jefferson Airplane, she added two songs to their catalog (including “Somebody to Love”, written by her brother-in-law Darby Slick), both of which became hits for the new band.

Slick says the song is about "is about following your curiosity. The White Rabbit is your curiosity." She was drawn to the character Alice, because instead of being saved by a Prince Charming, she was "on her own...in a very strange place, but she kept on going and she followed her curiosity – that's the White Rabbit. A lot of women could have taken a message from that story about how you can push your own agenda."

This video shows their performance of the psychedelic tune at the legendary Woodstock Music and Art Fair in 1969.