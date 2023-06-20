Wyatt Oleff & Chase Sui Wonders on Radiohead, The Strokes, Pink Floyd & Black Midi

Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders join Kyle Meredith for an insightful conversation about their roles in the Apple TV+ series, "City On Fire." Based on the acclaimed novel by Garth Risk Hallberg and brought to life by the talented duo of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (known for their work on "Gossip Girl" and "The O.C."), the series immerses viewers in the indie rock era of 2003 New York City. Oleff and Sui Wonders shed light on their on-screen chemistry, the intriguing circumstances that befall their characters, and the unique experience of portraying scenes involving psychedelic mushrooms.

Delving into the musical aspect of the series, the two actors share their personal musical preferences, ranging from the timeless sounds of Pink Floyd and Gorillaz to the experimental tunes of Black Midi and the electronic melodies of Moby. They also discuss the musical inclinations of their on-screen counterparts, with a nod to iconic bands like The Strokes and Radiohead, which further enhances the authenticity and nostalgia of the show's setting.

Beyond their roles in "City On Fire," the conversation touches upon Chase Sui Wonders' additional role as a writer and Wyatt Oleff's involvement in projects like "Stay Awake" and "The Year Between," showcasing the breadth of their creative endeavors.

With their palpable enthusiasm and deep insights, Oleff and Sui Wonders provide a fascinating glimpse into the world of "City On Fire" and its rich tapestry of characters, music, and captivating storytelling. As viewers immerse themselves in the series, they can expect to be transported back to the vibrant indie rock scene of early 2000s NYC, accompanied by a stellar soundtrack that captures the spirit of the era.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.