Juneteenth listen hear! Song of the Day: Durand Jones "See It Through"
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.
He had the honor of headlining our first WFPK Waterfront Wednesday this year! Durand Jones (of Durand Jones and The Indications) also released his deeply personal debut solo album, Wait Til I Get Over. Much of the new project is centered on examining his Southern and Black roots and relationship to his hometown of Hillaryville, Louisiana, a town first established as a form of reparations to previously enslaved Black Americans.
His latest single from the album, “See It Through,” addresses getting through adversity with self-esteem, optimism, determination and perseverance.