G-Eazy: "Its called the music business, but the word music comes first."

In a new interview, G-Eazy joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his latest single, "Tulips & Roses," and provide insights into his upcoming album. The Oakland artist opens up about the challenging past few years, marked by personal struggles such as burnout, a failed project, and the loss of his mother. He shares the transformative power of being able to step back and reassess his life, revealing that living in Paris played a crucial role in his journey towards personal and artistic growth.

During the conversation, G-Eazy delves into the creative process behind his music, including his recent sampling of Gabriels. He expresses his admiration for the music of the 1930s and 1940s, drawing inspiration from the timeless melodies and nostalgic vibes of that era. The artist's exploration of different musical styles and influences reflects his artistic evolution and commitment to pushing boundaries.

Beyond music, G-Eazy shares his passion for his hometown, Oakland, by revealing his recent venture as part owner of the Oakland Roots, an investment that demonstrates his dedication to supporting and uplifting his community through sports and social impact initiatives. Through this interview, fans gain a deeper understanding of G-Eazy's personal and artistic journey. From overcoming challenging times to finding inspiration in unexpected places, he showcases his resilience and growth as an artist. The anticipation for his upcoming album builds as he offers listeners a glimpse into his creative process and the experiences that have shaped his latest musical endeavors.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.