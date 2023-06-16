© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Routine Caffeine preview upcoming EP with "No, I"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

It’s the first preview from their upcoming EP release due later this year. “No, I” is the new single from Louisville indie pop band Routine Caffeine. The dream-pop track features Katie Kelley on vocals and guitar, Emma Treganowan on drums, guitar, and synth, with Madison Case on bass and background vocals. They worked once again with Anne Gauthier at La La Land Studios for the recording.

Katie, who wrote the song, gave us a little background: “It's essentially about finding it hard to enter a space when you know you might not feel comfortable there. The verses of the song focus on the things that bring you anxiety when you are about to show up somewhere or face a challenging confrontation, while the chorus is more focused on the little things that bring joy and ease your worries.”

We’ve been fans of the band since hearing their debut single, “Pennies In The Garden,” and are looking forward to their new EP release!

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

