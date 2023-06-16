listen hear! Song of the Day: Routine Caffeine preview upcoming EP with "No, I"

It’s the first preview from their upcoming EP release due later this year. “No, I” is the new single from Louisville indie pop band Routine Caffeine. The dream-pop track features Katie Kelley on vocals and guitar, Emma Treganowan on drums, guitar, and synth, with Madison Case on bass and background vocals. They worked once again with Anne Gauthier at La La Land Studios for the recording.

Katie, who wrote the song, gave us a little background: “It's essentially about finding it hard to enter a space when you know you might not feel comfortable there. The verses of the song focus on the things that bring you anxiety when you are about to show up somewhere or face a challenging confrontation, while the chorus is more focused on the little things that bring joy and ease your worries.”

We’ve been fans of the band since hearing their debut single, “Pennies In The Garden,” and are looking forward to their new EP release!