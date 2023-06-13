© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Toady's ear X-tacy: The Icicle Works "Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

English alternative rock band The Icicle Works took their name from the 1960 short story "The Day the Icicle Works Closed" by science fiction author Frederik Pohl.

In the US and Canada, they had only one top 40 hit, the 1984 single "Birds Fly (Whisper to a Scream)." The track appeared on their debut album, Icicle Works. Led by singer-songwriter Ian McNabb, the band released five albums from 1984 to 1990 before breaking up in 1991.

