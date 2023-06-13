Toady's ear X-tacy: The Icicle Works "Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)"

English alternative rock band The Icicle Works took their name from the 1960 short story "The Day the Icicle Works Closed" by science fiction author Frederik Pohl.

In the US and Canada, they had only one top 40 hit, the 1984 single "Birds Fly (Whisper to a Scream)." The track appeared on their debut album, Icicle Works. Led by singer-songwriter Ian McNabb, the band released five albums from 1984 to 1990 before breaking up in 1991.