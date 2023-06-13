SoundTRAX: "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

This past Sunday was the 37th anniversary of the release of the John Hughes classic, Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

This wasn't your typical 80s teen movie, where every adolescent is a mindless twerp trying to lose their virginity in highly questionable ways.

These kids are way smarter than the adults.

Ferris (Matthew Broderick) contrives all sorts of clever ways to win that coveted day off, besting Principal Rooney at every turn, all while evading his jealous sister's attempts at ratting him out.

We all wanted to be Ferris. We wanted to ditch school, drive the cool car and have an over-the-top adventure with our best friends. Maybe even commandeer a parade float while singing a Beatles tune.

As far as the soundtrack goes, well, officially there wasn't one.

Hughes thought no one would want to buy a soundtrack that had both Wayne Newton and Sigue Sigue Sputnik. (Which is ridiculous, because that is exactly the kind of soundtrack I love.)

Hughes did release a limited edition 7" fan club recording, but that was just a measly two songs.

Thankfully in 2016 La La Records finally released a more complete version that also included Ira Newborn's score. It's out of print now so hopefully you grabbed a copy while you could.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection, it's a Swiss electronic band I feel safe in saying you never heard of before the film. But now it's impossible to think of one without the other.

From Ferris Bueller's Day Off, it's Yello with "Oh Yeah."