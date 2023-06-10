© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Feist on mortality & being in a songwriting group with Beck and Mac DeMarco

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT

"To lose someone is the painful version of gaining someone"

Feist, the talented singer-songwriter, sits down with Kyle Meredith to delve into the depths of her latest album, Multitudes. She shares how the album's title and theme reflect the unpredictable nature of life's experiences and muses on the profound impact of motherhood, which illuminates one's own mortality, serving as a reminder of the preciousness of time.

Intriguingly, Feist credits martial arts movies as unexpected sources of wisdom and inspiration. These cinematic narratives offer lessons in contrasting dynamics, a concept she embraces within the album's composition. Reflecting on the delicate balance of loss and gain, Feist remarks, "To lose someone is the painful version of gaining someone," highlighting the transformative power of life's contrasting experiences.

During her creative journey, Feist found herself surrounded by a talented group of songwriters, including Beck, Mac DeMarco, Adam Cohen, and Damien Rice. This collaboration within a songwriter collective fostered a fertile space for exchange, growth, and mutual learning. Their collective insights and perspectives enriched Feist's creative process, fueling the depth and richness of Multitudes.

With a sense of awe and wonder, Feist embraces the enigmatic and unsolvable mysteries that life presents. Actively seeking to write songs rooted in these profound and elusive truths, she invites listeners into a world that explores the intricate nuances of the human experience.

Prepare to be enthralled as Feist invites us into the captivating realm of Multitudes, an album that serves as a vessel for introspection, growth, and a celebration of life's inherent complexities. Through her music, Feist masterfully navigates the profound and unanswerable questions that shape our existence.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
